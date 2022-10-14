Bad Sisters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s season 1 finale, can you expect a Bad Sisters season 2 on Apple TV+? Or, is this the end of the road for the series?

We don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that the Irish dark comedy stands out from most of the genre, or even the other programming the aforementioned streaming service has. The goal here was uniqueness and we think with that alone, it feels like a success.

However, one common trait with international series is that they don’t tend to think in the long-term, especially those that come out of the UK or Ireland. They are often more content to just focus on the story at hand, and then worry about everything else further on down the road. It is with this in mind that star / executive producer Sharon Horgan had the following to say to GQ amidst a discussion on the future:

“Well, you know, we’re not talking about that … It’s definitely something that’s in the ether to be discussed, but at the moment, we’re just like, focusing on this [current season]. It was set out as a limited series and, you know, it has an end. But yeah, we’ll see.”

We all know already that the term “limited series” is relative and can change at any moment. Big Little Lies and True Detective are two big-budget examples of that, and there will be plenty more in the years to come. If a series finds a tremendous amount of success, there immediately comes pressure to make more. In other cases, producers come up with an additional idea after the fact that they want to explore. It is far too early to tell where Bad Sisters will land. Because the show is on a streaming entity, the folks at Apple are under no obligation to release the data publicly. Therefore, it is hard to gauge how popular it truly is globally. They can have discussions with Horgan privately about a season 2, and she can determine with the rest of the team if there is room for something more.

For the time being, though, it feels fair to assume that this is it.

