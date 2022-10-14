American Horror Story season 11 (NYC) trailer: Where is it?

From the moment that American Horror Story season 11 first first revealed as AHS: NYC, we had a wide array of questions. First and foremost was this: Are we getting yet another season of this show that is wildly under-promoted?

There are so many things about this season that remain a mystery, and of course, a part of this is intentional. Secrecy has long been a big staple of this franchise; we saw something reasonably similar last year with Double Feature. Heck, American Horror Story: Roanoke showcased almost nothing before it premiered, and it did not even have an official subtitle! We know that executive producer Ryan Murphy loves to do this, presumably to keep people guessing until the very end.

With everything above being said, there are reasons why a lack of a trailer here could be a massive mistake, and let’s start with the following: The enormous success of other Murphy projects. Think of it like this — Dahmer (which features an American Horror Story veteran in Evan Peters) is one of Netflix’s most-popular shows ever, and The Watcher is already generating tons of viewership despite premiering on the streamer this week. These are two shows that could be used to better cross-promote season 11, even if they’re not on the same network or streaming service. It still feels like there’s a great opportunity through further promos / teases to get American Horror Story viewers who have never even seen the show before.

Yet, with the lack of a real trailer (all we have are two vague teasers) and some character posters, it feels like the franchise is resting on its laurels. Given that NYC will almost certainly still generate good ratings, it is hard to call this a mistake; yet, it does feel like there’s a ceiling here that unfortunately, it could have reached but will not be able to now.

Is it possible a trailer will be unveiled over the next few days? Absolutely it is, but it feels like a mistake at this point to bank on it.

