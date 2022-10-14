Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 spoilers: The new arrivals are…

If you have seen the previews already for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 on ABC this Monday, you already know about the big twist. In a move that is straight out of Love Island, the men and women are going to be split up on the beach. Meanwhile, five new women are going to be coming down to hang out with the men while the other contestants are confined to a hotel … and are 100% in their feelings, as well.

All of this, as you would expect, makes for messy television. So who are these five women? Per Entertainment Weekly, you are going to see the return of Jessenia, from Matt’s season of The Bachelor, Florence from The Bachelor Australia (random international season included), and Sarah, Kate, and Eliza from Clayton’s season. We’re sure that going to Paradise is fun, but this is probably the worst way to be cast — sure, there’s a chance you could find a connection, but some of the men are already paired up and if one of them chooses you, that’s just an entry point for hours worth of tears and/or drama.

So why do this twist at all? Well, if you are the producers of Paradise you probably recognize already one of the biggest concerns with this show: It gets boring a few episodes in. This is a way to change that up on a certain level, and ensure that there is a little bit more drama that you have a chance to see from start to finish. We tend to think that the relationships that were meant to last will; if someone jumps from an established Paradise bond to another, they may not have been that serious in the first place. It can be hard to determine that in the moment, since feelings can develop so rapidly and in such a short period of time. That’s a part of how this process goes.

Our prediction? This twist will probably split up at least one couple, but most likely not all of them.

