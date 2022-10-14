NCIS season 20 episode 5 photo: A surprising setting?

If you love it when episodes of NCIS take some characters outside of their element, you’re going to love season 20 episode 5!

The first thing we should say about “Guardian” is that, in part, it’s going to take place outside of the office. After Vance is the victim of a home invasion, Parker is going to lend a helping hand — and, in turn, he may have plenty of help as well. Case in point, what you can see below. Who doesn’t love to see the team outside of the job? Or, at the very least, in some street clothes? (You can see the NCIS jackets in the background, so this is not some sort of casual hangout.)

Protecting Vance is going to be the name of the game in this NCIS episode, and it’s our hope that we’ll be able to learn a little bit more about Leon and Parker both in the process. After all, these two feel like very different guys away from the job. We’re not sure if they would be best friends or they’d have almost nothing to say to each other; then again, we could be finding out sooner rather than later! We tend to imagine that the home-invasion story will be wrapped up by the end of this hour, mostly because the writers seem to be leaning in more on the serialized stories for the time being.

No matter where this season goes, we’ll give the NCIS team a ton of credit for giving us consistently entertaining stories so far this season! While not all of them have had the highest of stakes, we don’t really need that if we’re enjoying ourselves along the way.

