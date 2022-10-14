The Blacklist season 10: Could Aram return down the road?

We know that The Blacklist season 10 is coming to NBC in the new year, and there is one key omission we’re still sad about: Aram. Of course, we’re more than happy for Amir Arison and his chance to shine on Broadway courtesy of The Kite Runner. However, of course we’re going to miss him! The tech expert was invaluable to the Task Force, and easily he was the most relatable person out of anyone within this world.

So is there a chance that at some point, Arison could actually return to the role? We know that it won’t be immediate, but never say never…

In a post on Instagram last week, Arison shared a series of images from the recent 200th episode party, where he was invited to attend alongside a number of other familiar faces. He clearly made so many great friends over the years, and that is one of the reasons why a number of them attended showings of The Kite Runner (including former star Megan Boone) over the past several weeks.

Amir is very-much busy with his play at the moment, but in saying “who knows what the future holds” in his post, he certainly seems to be leaving the door open for a return someday. We’d love that, as would most of the fandom. A lot of it, of course, would depend on his schedule — luckily, The Blacklist did write out Aram in a way where it would not be all that difficult to bring him back. All they would need to do is get the character back from New York — where, ironically, he was looking forward to attending some Broadway shows.

