Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: A time to look out for

If you are looking out for a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date at NBC, we more than understand thanks to where we are in the fall. Filming has been underway for about a month now, and we know the network will be looking at possible start days within January and March.

Obviously, the folks at NBC won’t just wait until the very-last second to announce a new date; there will be some news on it at least a month or two before it starts. This is what brings us to a midseason schedule release, which could very well happen over the next thirty days.

Last year, NBC announced some of the winter premiere dates on November 12 and within that press release, we saw a list of shows starting anywhere from January through mid-March. We could see something similar happen here; wouldn’t it be nice to know within one month’s time when Magnum PI is coming back?

Sure, we’d prefer a January date if possible, but there are a lot of moving parts and components that go into this decision behind the scenes. The network has to figure out the timeslots that make the most sense and also the programs that are the most compatible with one another. You could make an argument that Magnum PI would be an excellent midseason replacement show for Quantum Leap while it is on hiatus; or, you could pair it with The Blacklist on Fridays. Another possibility is that they wait until after the Super Bowl and try to use Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast to boost their Sunday-night schedule.

There are a lot of possibilities out in the open and hopefully, NBC will offer some answers next month. If that doesn’t happen, there’s one simple answer we can offer: They may not know yet what they’re going to do. No two TV seasons are exactly the same, so there is no guarantee they will replicate a schedule release like they did last year.

