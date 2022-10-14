Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 spoilers: The Jamie, Erin conflict

As you get yourselves set for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3, rest assured of this: There will be family conflict! Jamie Reagan has a new position, and with that comes a fair share of challenges. He has to figure out how to secure assets for the NYPD; basically, smaller fish that can lead the unit to much bigger ones. This is not always the easiest thing to do, since it means 1) looking towards the long game and 2) not putting serious charges on someone who could occasionally deserve them.

If you do want to see some further information here, all you have to do is check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Ghosted” – Danny and Baez investigate after a vicious attack leaves their mutual friend, Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), hospitalized. Also, Frank and the Dream Team debate the appropriate memorial protocol for a former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy; Jamie begs Erin to release a perp who can lead him to a powerful criminal; and Eddie’s car is vandalized by her partner Badillo’s (Ian Quinlan) ex-girlfriend, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Callie Thorne returns as Maggie Gibson, a psychic medium and Danny and Baez’s mutual friend.

The photo above gives you a sense that Jamie will deal with more than just his sister; Anthony, to the surprise of no one, is also a big part of this.

All of these stories should prove to be fascinating in their own way, but the Jamie story intrigues mostly because it feels new. Everyone else, at least for now, is operating from the same place in their career than they did in the past. We’re going to have to wait and see what changes as we move a little bit further forward with Erin’s election, which we tend to believe will be resolved within the next few weeks — at least, provided the show moves forward in real time.

