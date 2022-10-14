Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘First Blush’

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is the second straight episode coming to the network in a matter of hours?

There are a few different things we should get to here, but let’s start with the following: There is another episode coming in a handful of hours! There was some confusion on which episode thanks to some sneak previews, but the installment airing tonight is “First Blush.” This is a chance to see Jamie dive head-first into his new job as field intelligent sergeant. This will require him to use a slightly different skill set; it’s also one that allows him to remain at his current precinct, which alleviates a lot of the concerns that were there when it comes to these two being at the same precinct. This was an issue raised in the premiere and brought up on multiple occasions.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

“First Blush” – Frank causes family tension when he announces he will not endorse Erin’s run for district attorney. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a bloody crime scene at a hotel, and Jamie begins a new job as a field intelligence sergeant that requires him to keep secrets from his family, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As we get more into this story, let’s cross our fingers and hope that we’re going to have a chance to understand fully what this new job is. After all, this isn’t going to be something that Will Estes’ character does for a short period of time. It’s going to define most of the rest of his journey in the immediate future.

Things are going to get a little bit messier for Erin and Frank, but we know this show loves to solve problems fairly fast; we tend to think that will be the case again here.

