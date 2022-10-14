Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? More on season 6 episode 2

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and, of course, look to the future.

The first order of business here, of course, is pointing out where things stand. There WILL be an episode of the Shemar Moore series coming on in a matter of hours, and the goal with this one is simple: It will pick up almost immediately where last week’s left off. What happened in Thailand will play a huge role in what’s ahead, as Hondo and his team have their work cut out for them to stop a drug lord and a dangerous operation. If you wanted to kick off this season with a ton of action, congratulations! It is clear that you are going to have that opportunity.

To get a few more details now about the story overall, check out either the promo or the synopsis below:

“Thai Another Day” – Hondo, Deacon and Tan team up with Thailand’s elite S.W.A.T. team to stop a ruthless drug lord whose heroin operation has far-reaching ties to Los Angeles, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will this episode be when the Thailand storyline starts to wind down? In a way we think so, mostly due to the fact that this show is not some serialized thriller where every storyline is directly connected. We do think that some of the story-of-the-week plots are going to come and come soon, and when it comes to the Thailand story, the big question we have is whether or not there will be any surprising ripples to what transpired there.

