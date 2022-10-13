Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A holiday season reveal?

There was a time when Ted Lasso was not synonymous at all with the holiday season. Yet, some of that started to change last year. First, you had the Christmas episode “Carol of the Bells” that, ironically, aired far away from December 25. Yet, there was a bonus stop-motion special that came out during the holidays. We think that for a lot of people out there, Ted and the AFC Richmond family are going to be a tradition for many Christmases to come.

Also, we should 100% note that Ted the character embodies a lot of the same things that Christmas does. Think along the lines of goodness, caring, and family. There’s very little conflict within the Christmas episode at all and it doesn’t even matter; there’s just something so joyous that comes with being able to spend time with these characters.

So now that we’ve spelled all of this out, could the holiday season actually be when we get news on a long-awaited season 3 premiere date? We’re starting to think it’s possible, whether it come in the form of a behind-the-scenes featurette or small webisode that serves as a fun, quirky way to tease the show and what lies ahead with it. We think any way the show can start to create enthusiasm around the (possible) final season at this point is a good thing, especially when so little has been said about it.

Also, we do think that it’d benefit the folks at Apple greatly to not have to talk about the show that much in terms of recent reports about script rewrites or behind-the-scenes delays. Not all of this means the show is bad by any means, but it does show that there is a ton of pressure on everyone to stick the landing after two seasons of rave reviews.

For now, we still expect the Jason Sudeikis series to premiere within the first few months of next year.

What do you think we’re going to learn when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 over the holidays?

