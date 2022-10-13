American Horror Story season 11: New NYC premiere details!

We’ve been excited to see American Horror Story season 11 premiere for quite some time, but no doubt there’s still been an obstacle. By that, we mean specifically a struggle to get many details on what the story of NYC is actually about. We’ve seen the creepy character posters and also the teasers (watch the latest one here), but they prioritize imagery over anything pertaining to the plot.

After such a long wait, isn’t it time to change that? We tend to think so.

The first of the two episodes airing on October 19 is titled “Something’s Coming” and if you want to know more, why not go ahead and check out the synopsis below?

Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city; a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.

While there may not be any major spoilers in here (there’s no note even of a time period), we at least get a sense of where things are going to be starting off. We’ve noted that there’s going to be more of a realistic basis for this season than what we saw with American Horror Story: Double Feature, and a murder investigation fits right into that. As for the reporter, isn’t it possible that they dig too close to the truth and by virtue of that, pay the consequences? This is a story element that we have seen in horror so many times over the years and we have no reason to think that it is suddenly about to stop now.

Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over to episode 2. With the show airing two installments a week this season, we tend to think it is meant to be binged more than any other we’ve seen in a while.

