Ink Master season 14 episode 8 preview: Who’s in the lead?

As we prepare ourselves now for Ink Master season 14 episode 8 next week, does it feel to anyone else like we’re moving into high gear?

We’ll admit that as a fan, it stinks to see Katie McGowan leave the competition at this point. She was one of the more creative artists left, but we figured this was coming since she’d been in the bottom recently. Her exit means that Angel Rose is now the only woman left in the running, and things are also about to get totally unpredictable when it comes to what happens from here.

We’ve said already that DJ Tambe is the favorite to win and for now, we have to stick to that statement. His last elimination tattoo is evidence of just how good he can be — he has a higher ceiling than anyone else in this competition when it comes to what he can create in a short period of time. However, one bad tattoo can send anyone home and with another guest judge coming next week, things could get even more unpredictable.

As for who could be in the most overall danger, could it actually be Tony Medellin? In a way, it’s strange to say that given that he is a former champ, but he’s been in the bottom a couple of times recently and was a single vote away from being out the door this week? Meanwhile, Creepy Jason’s a great artist, but it’s clear that people are gunning for him. He’s had a lot of adversity so far and he was just in the bottom. If someone wants Gian out, they may need to figure out a way to take him down a peg in a flash challenge. He’s been really dominant in a lot of those, and that has afforded him the opportunity to tattoo a lot of the stuff that he’s wanted through most of the season.

