NCIS season 20 episode 5 spoilers: Parker protects Vance!

We noted earlier this week that we’d love for NCIS season 20 episode 5 to be a big Vance story and clearly, the network has answered our pleas.

Today, CBS has confirmed that this upcoming installment, titled “Guardian,” is going to revolve heavily on Rocky Carroll’s character, and there is a particularly big reason why — his home gets broken into! As a result of that he’s going to need some protection, and this is where Agent Alden Parker steps up to the plate. The photo above is your first look at this episode, and we also have the full NCIS season 20 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Guardian” – Agent Parker steps up to protect Director Vance after a terrifying home invasion. Also, the team detects advancements in Jessica and Jimmy’s blossoming romance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We should already note that the idea of Vance and Parker hanging out together outside the job feels ridiculously entertaining, mostly because Parker has such oddball energy and Vance is so structured in most of his life. Yet, he clearly needs whatever help he can get if this invader comes back.

As for Jimmy and Jessica…

Isn’t most of the team already aware of this? We mostly want this story to accelerate because it is a little more fun if the workplace relationship is out in the open at this point. How will people like Vance react to it? We already know how Gibbs was if he was still around thanks to some of his rules…

