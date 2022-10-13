Ghosts season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A tale of ‘The Tree’

As you get yourselves prepared for Ghosts season 2 episode 4 on CBS next week, let’s just say there is a lot to anticipate. “The Tree” is the title for this half-hour, and there could be an environmental message in here! Also, still some comedy. This is a show that brings a lot of character stuff to the table and it looks like this is an episode that could be big for Sasappis, Thor, and Flower all at once. It’s still pretty remarkable that a comedy with this big of a cast finds a way to give everyone some love, but they do pull it off time and time again.

To get some more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“The Tree” – Sasappis convinces Sam and Jay to try and save an old tree on the Woodstone property that the neighbors want to cut down. Also, Thor attempts to become more environmentally friendly to get Flower’s attention, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, saving this tree is going to fall on Sam and Jay, and we certainly know that dealing with neighbors is not the easiest thing in the world — especially when they are still relatively new. This is a problem that is going to revolve heavily on their social skills to solve.

As for the Thor – Flower storyline, we’re mostly just stoked that we’re going to have some sort of opportunity to see this character grow. Remember that he is from a really different period of time, and of course a lot has since changed. Him trying to adapt to this world, even as a ghost, should be a really fun thing to see play out over time.

