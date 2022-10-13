Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: A Friday surprise?

When we think a lot about a potential Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime, of course one day of the week comes to mind. Sunday nights have been essential for the network over the years, and we tend to think that they very much still air when it comes to live airings for some of their shows.

However, we’ve also noticed over time that there is one interesting change to how they do business, and it is all courtesy of viewing hit shows on the app. Earlier this year, the latest season of The Chi premiered on a Friday, and new episodes streamed on the aforementioned Showtime app on that day all season long. We know the network is doing something similar with Your Honor, a buzzy show that absolutely has a big-name actor in Bryan Cranston at the center of it.

So what are we wondering about now? It’s ultimately simple: Whether or not we could see Yellowjackets do something similar when it premieres.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

The first thing we 100% should note is that the Melanie Lynskey series most likely will not premiere until we get around to February or March at the earliest — production still has a long ways to go until it is wrapped, and there is no reason to think that Showtime has to make up their mind on this right away.

However, there are some legitimate reasons to consider a Friday streaming strategy with Yellowjackets, starting with the fact that it carves them another bit of real estate and encourages streaming, something that many competitors are trying to do. This could make it easier for the show to not get lost in the shuffle and it adds an element of viewer choice. Will it set as many single-day viewership records as the show could airing on Sundays? Maybe not, but it is still something the powers-that-be should actively think about.

Related – Sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

Do you think there’s a chance that Yellowjackets season 2 could premiere on Friday, at least for app users?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







