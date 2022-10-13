After tonight’s new episode on NBC, are you curious to learn the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 5 return date? What is there to look forward to here?

Well, we don’t want to keep anyone waiting for so long, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming next week. NBC, for the time being, has repeats on their official schedule, though we should know that this is all subject to change. Our hope is that this hiatus coming now means that we’re going to have a whole lot of great stuff coming down the road. We could be getting more episodes when the ratings matter the most for NBC — think in terms of November or February sweeps.

Also, the reason for the hiatus may have a thing or two to do with there being that huge three-part crossover earlier this year. We know that those take a good while to put together and these shows may need to get some more stories banked behind the scenes.

The plan for now is for the Christopher Meloni series to return on Thursday, October 27, but there is not all that much confirmed in terms of what lies ahead just yet. Given that this show is pretty serialized, we do think it’s fair to say that Organized Crime will pick up more or less where it left off. We know that there are going to be some separate arcs over the course of the year (that’s been the pattern so far), but we don’t think we’re close to the end of things for the first one yet.

Let’s just prepare ourselves for more action, more drama, and some great character stuff — you know, what we all crave from this show!

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 5 when it airs on NBC?

