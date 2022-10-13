Law & Order: SVU season 24: When is Kelli Giddish leaving?

When is Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU, and her character of Amanda Rollins? You’ve probably heard some chatter already that she is departing the show. It is mostly a matter of when.

We know that in a situation like this, there isn’t necessarily some terrible amount of good news to report on. However, we can at least confirm that Giddish is not leaving over the next few episodes of the NBC hit. The plan, at least for now, is for her to depart close to the end of the year December 8. As for how she’ll exit, we can just tell you that Rollins will not be killed off, and the character will appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season.

The decision for SVU to write out Rollins comes from the top of the Dick Wolf organization, and is not something that either the actress of the writers were looking to do. It is one of the financial decisions that unfortunately is happening across the board in the industry right now. While we don’t want to think about the fact that a lot of networks out there are doing this, it’s a reality amidst declining live ratings for shows across the board. Some are trying to make up the difference with streaming after the fact, but it is difficult in an industry where there is more content available than ever.

In the end, the #1 thing we hope for here is a farewell to Rollins that actually makes sense for the character — and beyond just that, one that does keep the door open for an eventual return at some point down the road.

