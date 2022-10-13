Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 5 return date: ‘Breakwater’

Following what you saw tonight on NBC, are you curious to know the Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 5 return date? Or, what about some other updates on the future?

Of course, there are a number of big things that we want to get into within this piece, but we should start by getting the bad news out of the way: According to some NBC listings we’ve seen as of this writing, there is no new installment of the Mariska Hargitay series coming on October 20. Instead, we could be waiting until the 27th to see “Breakwater” arrive.

What’s the reason for this hiatus, especially so early in the season? We imagine there are a few components to it. First, remember that Law & Order: SVU airs alongside the other two shows in the franchise, and all three of them need to have their stories ready to air at the same time. Logistically, there may be some challenges there. Also, remember that these three shows all took part in that huge crossover event earlier this year, and we tend to think this took more time to create than your standard episode. Finally, there may just be a desire to save new episodes of these shows for key ratings periods in November, February, and May. We know that Kelli Giddish’s final episode as a series regular is slated for later this year, and we’ll admit right now that we’re certainly not rushing to get to that point. We don’t want that to happen, after all!

There are no further details about episode 5 as of this writing, but hopefully, that will change over the next week as a few more things start to come out.

