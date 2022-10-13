Alaska Daily season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘It’s Not Personal’

What do you most want to see when it comes to Alaska Daily season 1 episode 3 on ABC next week? There’s a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, we are in a spot here where there is still so much to explore about the world itself. We’re still clearly getting to know Eileen and everyone else who populates this show, and it’s going to take a little bit of time before we know all of them fully. Beyond just that, we’re still figuring out fully whether or not she can find the happiness or satisfaction that she craves.

Below, you can check out the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 3 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“It’s Not Personal” – Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of the episode, we do think we’ll start to see the story take further shape — we just hope that the viewership remains very-much there. It got off to a great start last week, and we do tend to think a good part of it is tied to the popularity of Hilary Swank outside of the show — plus a solid lead-in. It’s hard to be a successful network TV show in 2022, so we do really hope that Alaska Daily is able to break the bold here and bring great stuff to the table for a good while.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Alaska Daily season 1 episode 3?

