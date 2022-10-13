The Watcher season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big premiere on Netflix today, can you expect The Watcher season 2 to happen over at Netflix? Is there any hope at all? Of course, there are a few different things to dive into within this piece.

First and foremost, we should share where things stand right now: There is no plan for another season. This is the second major Ryan Murphy led limited series of the past couple of months, as this is coming on the heels of the super-successful Dahmer. We have to imagine that there will be a lot of attention surrounding this show, given that it has that true-story element and a great cast led by the incredible Naomi Watts.

In the end, this was planned from the start to be a one-and-done show, which is really the sort of thing that Murphy likes to do within this sort of genre. While American Horror Story may have gone on for more than a decade, each season is largely its own thing. These stories are often more effective when there is a clearly-defined ending, which is precisely what was decided upon here.

So rather than sit around and hope for a season 2 here, we’d say to instead just cross your fingers and hope that Netflix remains in the business of telling more of these stories that send a chill down your spine. We certainly don’t think that they are going to shy away from that following the success of Dahmer — even though the end product may be controversial, the numbers that the streamer received from it speak for themselves. There is a clear curiosity and interest with some of these shows, and Murphy very much remains one of the most prolific content creators out there in the industry.

