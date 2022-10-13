The Amazing Race 34 episode 5 preview: A journey to Jordan

As we get ourselves prepared for The Amazing Race 34 episode 5, we are officially on the other side of the epic Mega-Leg. We also had one of the strangest, most-awkward conclusions to that we’ve seen in recent memory, as Sharik (of Sharik & Linton) seemed like she’d rather be back at home than continuing on this season. Yet, she’s pressing on! She and her dad are going to be starting off the next leg in last, though, so they will have to make up for lost time.

(Of course, we feel so much worse for Rich & Dom, who sent home and still seemed excited to be there — they just made too many mistakes over the course of the past two episodes.)

Where is the Race going to be going from here? Jordan! While we know that the Race is still dealing with the global health crisis, the fact they are going to such a historic place like Petra shows that they are not afraid to be ambitious. This is the sort of leg that will feature a lot of physical and emotional challenges, in particular dealing with the heat in the desert. If Sharik wanted to quit while racing around Florence, this could be another big challenge altogether.

So who is our favorite to win right now? We honestly don’t think there’s a singular one. It would have been easy to put Derek & Claire in that position after the premiere, but they have since slid down the rankings over the past two Pit Stops. They’ll have to recover here, but we think everyone getting on board the same charter (one thing that HAS changed due to the health crisis) will allow for more of a level playing field. All of a sudden, it really is everyone’s Race all over again and there’s a lot to be psyched about with that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Amazing Race 34 right now!

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 34 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







