Walker: Independence season 1 episode 3: ‘Blood & Whiskey’

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Walker: Independence season 1 episode 3 — what lies ahead here? The title here is “Blood & Whiskey,” and we tend to think that there’s going to be a ton of drama here for Abby as she has to figure out how to find her footing. Some of that means coming at the Sheriff with a little bit of creativity. Let’s just say that we’re getting a good sense already of what makes her a fitting addition to the Walker family that we’ve already seen on the flagship show.

Want to get a few more updates now on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and read the Walker: Independence season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia’s (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (#103). Original airdate 10/20/2022.

Beyond just the story, there is another big question that we have to wonder right now: Is Walker: Independence going to keep performing strongly in the numbers? We tend to think that The CW is thrilled with what they’ve gotten so far, and if it can retain a good percentage of the flagship show’s audience moving forward, we do think there’s a good shot at a season 2 (even if it’s early and we don’t want to make too many assumptions just yet).

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Walker: Independence right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker: Independence season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







