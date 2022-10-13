The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: An announcement soon?

Just like so many of you out there, we are excited to get The Blacklist season 10 premiere date — and we’d love it as soon as possible.

This, of course, brings us to the next big question: When we are actually going to get it. Will we have a chance to learn about a premiere date in the near future? We do think we won’t be left waiting too long for an announcement; honestly, we’d be shocked if there is no news out there in the next four or five weeks.

Last year, it was on November 12 that the midseason schedule was revealed on NBC, and we absolutely expect that they will do something similar here. You want to announce these dates in enough time so that people can mark their calendars, and also so that you can start airing promos and doing other things to generate excitement.

Provided that The Blacklist sticks with its 22-episode orders, our feeling at present is that it will need to premiere in January; otherwise, there is no way it could air all of its schedule before late May unless they air a ton of two-hour blocks. January 6 and January 13 are two possible dates if the show does stay on Friday nights, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. We just don’t see NBC putting the James Spader drama on a different night, given that it is not exactly all that much of a warrior when it comes to the live ratings these days. At this point, we think the reason for the show’s long-term success has to do with its performance on Netflix over the years. (Season 9 did recently premiere on the streaming service in America, and it is already generating some big numbers.)

