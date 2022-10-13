Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How long will Netflix wait?

We know already that there’s going to be a demand for a Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix sooner rather than later. How could there not? This is a symptom of this being one of the streaming service’s most-successful shows. It’s also a symptom of filming starting off earlier this year; diehard fans know already that the cast and crew are at work, and that is going to elevate expectations to yet another level.

Of course, we do still want to ensure that we don’t get our hopes up too much that we will see the show anytime soon, mostly due to the fact that Netflix tends to do their own thing and isn’t one to rush putting a show out there. First and foremost, they’ve got the Queen Charlotte spin-off, which is going to be the first thing on the docket with this franchise. Given that there is no formal premiere date for that as of yet, we tend to think it won’t be coming until early 2023. We’re not sure the streamer will put it and Bridgerton season 3 on the air too close to each other, so they could choose to wait until late spring or even summer — and that is actually at the earliest. They could go a little bit later.

Ultimately, Netflix will likely wait until the spring to make any big Bridgerton announcements at this point, and one major consideration for them may be what else they have on the schedule to get subscribers hyped up. Given that The Witcher is coming next summer and Squid Game / Stranger Things won’t be back until 2024 at the earliest, they could wait on the period drama until the fall.

In the end, the biggest thing we should hope for is just that we get a few continuous teases along the way — we gotta keep that excitement, right?

