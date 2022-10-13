Walker season 3 episode 3 preview: Cordell’s recovery

Following what we’re seeing tonight on The CW, are you excited to see what lies ahead on Walker season 3 episode 3? Well, let’s just say there’s another chance to learn more about how Walker is doing on the other side of his capture.

We’re sure that for him, it is probably the easiest at this point to sit back and say that he’s doing fine; he probably needs to say that in order to feel like he’s getting to the other side of all of this. However, the truth here remains that there is a recovery period to come and we’ll have to wait and see whether or not he’s ever able to fully embrace that. If he isn’t, then he could be setting himself up eventually for some more estbacks.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

HEADED FOR A FALL – Time is pushing forward but Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) shares with Liam (Keegan Allen) a way to work through his trauma. April Winney directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#303). Original airdate 10/20/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that this show is going to feature its fair share of action and excitement from start to finish; yet, we do still tend to think that we’re going to get a lot of meaningful conversations here. Walker never lets us forget about the person underneath that cowboy hat, and it is critical to its success.

