Survivor 43 episode 5 preview: Does Owen change everything?

As we prepare for Survivor 43 episode 5 next week on CBS, can we say there is a more level playing field than before? It at least feels that way. Coco took Lindsay out of the game and because of that, no tribe is too far ahead of the others.

The first thing to note about next week based on the promo is quite simple: Cassidy is mad. After all, her closest friend seemingly in the game was taken out and Geo is immediately telling her that she is on the outs. We should go ahead here and say this: Geo is not good at the game. Sure, you know where he stands at all times, but you are also putting yourself in a position where you’ll always be the biggest target in the game.

The real action moving forward, though, may be courtesy of Owen, who finds something that could allow him to pretty dramatically shake up the game. What could it be? We do know that there’s another idol still out there in that nobody over there has done anything with the beads. Yet, it does also seem like there is a twist coming for a few players, and this one doesn’t look too similar to one that we’ve seen in the past. That’d be nice to see, since have had a certain number of retreads when it comes to the twists as of late.

The best thing we can say about where things are moving forward is that it does still seem like we’re in the midst of a pretty fluid game. We don’t think that one person is head and shoulders dominating the field, but we DO hope some of the women after a good chance moving forward. Remember just how many have been taken out in the game so far!

