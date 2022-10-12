Andor season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The aftermath of big deaths

As we prepare for Andor season 1 episode 7 on Disney+ next week, isn’t it clear that we’re facing higher stakes than ever before?

Based on where things are at the moment, we know that we are 100% preparing for another chapter of Cassian’s life. He’s now far deeper into the Rebellion than before, and he’s at the point where he is willing to stop at nothing to get back at those who work against him. Take Skeen, for example, and what transpired with him as we inched closer to the conclusion. Episode 6 was one of the deadliest episodes on record, and we haven’t even mentioned Nemik just yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on The Mandalorian!

In multiple ways, these deaths will stick with Andor. In one case, it’s a reminder of how few people you can truly trust within this world. Meanwhile, in the other you have a reminder of the sacrifices that are required. We know where this story is going thanks to Rogue One, and the purpose of this show is to demonstrate how much suffering Cassian had gone through before getting close to the events of that film. Remember that within this timeline, we are still years away from anything that transpired there. This first season is really about tracing the origins of Andor as a rebel, and a part of that is also about understanding more of what he is fighting for. This isn’t meant to be an easy journey, and there will be further bumps in the road / obstacles as a result of that.

If the rest of the episodes are as action-packed as this one, we could be in for a lot of thrills.

Related – Check out some other updates now when it comes to Andor

What do you most want to see when it comes to Andor season 1 episode 7 on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







