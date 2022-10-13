Station 19 season 6 episode 3 spoilers: All of the crises to come

As we prepare ourselves for Station 19 season 6 episode 3 on ABC next week, of course there’s a lot of drama to be prepare for. Isn’t that the main focus of this show most weeks? There are some dramatic rescues that the team will need to take on, and it’s our hope that by the end of the hour, we’ll have a few more reasons to have our jaws on the ground.

Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

All of that does sound exciting but in the end, we can’t help but feel like we want a little bit of something more. We’re hoping for opportunities to learn more about some of these characters, much in the same way we have in the past. Of course, we are expecting some of that to happen in this episode; we just aren’t getting teased for any of it at the moment. We’re still so early in the season, as well, that we can’t make too many gross assumptions about where the remainder of the story is going to go. Odds are, we will be waiting for a good while.

