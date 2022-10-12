Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will there be footage this year?

As we eagerly await a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+, let’s have a discussion all about footage. Or, in particular, how much we want there to be footage.

Is there a chance that the streaming service is going to unveil something more when it comes to the season this year, whether it be a scene, the opening of an episode, or even a fifteen-second peek? There’s a lot to actively think about here and in the end, we do think there’s a good chance that something more will be unveiled. After all, there’s plenty of reasons why Apple would want to do this!

First and foremost, remember this: Ted Lasso is a huge success story for the service and honestly, they’d be out of their mind to not release some more footage of it over the next few months. We understand that the show is still filming, but there is a lot of material already in the can. With that in mind, we tend to think that Apple will convince themselves to hand over something.

After all, it is important to remember the following: The series can reveal some footage without giving the whole season away. Also, they can do this without confirming a specific premiere date. They don’t have to put any added pressure on themselves if the show isn’t quite ready yet.

In the end, though, the biggest thing the streamer needs to remember is rather simple: Ted Lasso is going to need to hype up something soon when it comes specifically to next season. So far, most of the press around the show has been either around corporate tie-ins or reminders of what happened back in season 2. At a certain point, we do think that will need to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including other updates all about what lies ahead

Do you think there’s a chance we will see some Ted Lasso season 3 footage by the end of the year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







