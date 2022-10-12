American Horror Story season 11 teaser gives glimpse into NYC

We are officially one week away from the premiere of American Horror Story season 11 over on FX, so why not celebrate with a new teaser?

If you look below, you can see a real assortment of bizarre, garish images that give you a sense of a lively, chaotic batch of episodes that are coming up next. There will be blood, masks, parties, and also the use of heavy substances. This show is meant to dive head-first into a certain period of time, and potentially into a hedonistic New York culture that we haven’t seen on this show before.

As fascinating as a lot of this stuff is, there is one major question that we’re left to wonder here: What is the actual story going to be for this season? At the moment, FX isn’t releasing a lot of details for what lies ahead, and we’re at least hoping that at some point over the next few days, they’ll release more on the actual plot. For the time being, they do seem to be relying heavily on the notion that people are going to check out the new season just because of the cast and the weirdness that this franchise is known for; that may end up being the case, but it absolutely is a lot to rely on in an era where there are so many different options out there in terms of shows for people to watch.

Remember that come next week, the premiere is going to be a two-episode event. Meanwhile, the episodes are going to air in blocks of two for the entirety of the season.

