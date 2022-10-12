Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med, Ethan Choi during season 8

While this news may not come as a huge surprise, it may still be bittersweet to a lot of people out there: Brian Tee is leaving Chicago Med. The actor will be departing in the upcoming December 7 episode, but will return later on in the season as a director.

So why is this happening? Per a report from Deadline, it was Tee’s decision to depart in order to pursue new opportunities and spend more time with his family. This is not similar in that way to some of the other recent departures from within the Dick Wolf universe.

In a statement to the aforementioned website, here is what the actor had to say about his departure:

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing. I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me … What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s sendoff is fitting, and it’s beautiful. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one.”

The news of Brian’s departure is not a surprise largely due to the extended absence he had from the show last season, where he was working on another project. His departure could be tied to the rest of Yaya DaCosta as April, or at least that’s what we’re hoping for at this given moment in time. We know that she will be around for more episodes, and it could be a chance for the two of them to have some sort of ending that suits their overall journey.

