Big Shot season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Disney+?

Following today’s season 2 premiere, is there any chance at a Big Shot season 3 renewal over at Disney+? Or, is this the end of the road?

We don’t want to be overly pessimistic from the get-go here, but we’re preparing ourselves in advance for season 2 to be the final season. Despite a well-known star in John Stamos and also an inspirational message, this is a show that narrowly got a renewal for a season 2. As a matter of fact, Stamos himself shared a story to the Los Angeles Times recently about how close they were to cancellation:

…[After a long time waiting for news] I said to myself, “John, take the hit, it’s not coming back.” And then in one of the corniest moments of my life, I go, “Wait a minute — what would Coach Korn do here? Can I look in the mirror and say I did everything I could to get this show picked up?” And Peter Rice [then-chairman of Walt Disney Television] lives down the street from me, so I emailed him, “Do you want to take a walk around the neighborhood?” And I poured my heart out about what the show meant to me. Plus, here’s a show with a 98% diverse female cast. In its DNA it’s about female empowerment. We need these kind of shows. That was on a Thursday; Friday I get this call from the studio, and I didn’t answer because I knew it was going to be bad. And they called [co-creators] David Kelley and Dean Lorey and said, “Sorry, it’s done. We tried.” And then an hour later they called back and said, “Hold on. Apparently John Stamos took a walk with Peter Rice? And Peter told us to try to find the money for it.”

Hey, sometimes a walk around the neighborhood can mean quite a bit — but it’s going to take more than that to get a season 3 renewal. It could take a handful of different things, from increased viewership to legitimate social-media demand. Disney+ debuted the full season at once, which could help it in terms of binge-watching. However, the trade-off is that it could also disappear from public discourse a little bit faster. We’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on this but, for now, we’re just happy that we got a season 2 at all.

There’s a good chance we’ll learn of the show’s future by the end of the year.

Do you want to see a Big Shot season 3 renewal happen following today’s season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







