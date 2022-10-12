The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6: Warren Putnam’s death

Tonight, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 easily delivered some of the biggest swings of the entire season, and for many reasons.

So where do we start? It begins with the death of Commander Warren Putnam, who has shot by Nick in front of other Gilead leaders over his despicable acts against Esther. Aunt Lydia delivered the news to Commander Lawrence, who remains as mysterious as ever. Did he ensure Putnam’s death because of his actions towards Esther, or because he was getting in the way of his New Bethlehem plan? It may have been a little bit of both. Lawrence continues to have his own agenda, one he keeps close to the vest.

As shocking as Putnam’s death may be, most people may still be talking about the huge June / Serena twist at the end of the episode. Yvonne Strahovski’s character finally came to a clear revelation in this episode: If she stayed with the Wheelers forever, she’d eventually lose her baby. She’d be nothing more than a handmaid, the very people she previously mistreated and made suffer. She chose a different path, using June’s capture as an opportunity to escape their clutches. However, she also recognized that she’d need June’s help in order to escape. This is where we leave her — these two women are now on their own. They hate each other and now, June could kill her at any given moment (at least once Serena lets go of that gun). Will she? That’s an entirely different question.

It does seem as though Serena could now realize some of the errors of the past, but the question comes down to if it is too little, too late. Why did something need to happen to her before she realized it was bad? Is this all a manipulation once again? There’s a lot we’re left to wonder about here.

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6, including Putnam’s death?

