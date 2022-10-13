Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC for the second straight week, and what about Station 19 to go along with it? Rest assured, we remain as excited for the next chapter of this story as ever — just as we’re excited there isn’t any substantial break this go-around. The two shows are back in a matter of hours!

So what is coming up moving forward? For Maya on Station 19, she still has to come to grips with her blackmail attempt at the end of last season. We understand her intention 100%, but every action does carry with it consequences. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy will give you more Meredith, and also chances to learn more about the interns. The latter will be important here given that Ellen Pompeo will be exiting in a matter of episodes.

If you want to know more about both these shows right now, don’t delay! Check out the attached synopses below and cross your fingers for some great drama and plenty of fun.

Station 19 season 6 episode 2, “Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey” – Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out, and Maya admits to blackmail. Meanwhile, the team is called to a fire at a run-down apartment complex that reveals an unsettling cause on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2, “Wasn’t Expecting That” – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

These two shows will be followed by Alaska Daily, which we hope continues the trajectory we had after what was a pretty strong premiere.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now!

What do you want to see from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when they air tonight on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







