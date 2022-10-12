A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: The wait for news

A Million Little Things season 5 is coming to ABC at some point at midseason; so what is there to say about that right now?

Well, for the time being we’re in the midst of a long, elaborate waiting game for more new episodes, and it’s one that will likely continue for a while longer for one simple reason: ABC doesn’t need to rush anything along here. After all, why would they? Just remember for a moment that the network has a full roster this fall and we think that for the time being, they are still going to focus on that. Some of their shows like Grey’s Anatomy and newcomer Alaska Daily are only a single episode into their run!

While we do think that we’re going to hear more about A Million Little Things season 5 in the relatively near future, the network knows they don’t need to rush anything along here. At the moment, our feeling is that we’ll hear something more about the new batch of episodes in November; anything before that will be a pleasant surprise. The next announcement could include a premiere date, but beyond just that a few more details all about what the remaining episodes could hold. This is likely going to be the final season and we’re trying to prepare for that ahead of time; the rumor mill has been buzzing about that for quite some time.

We’ll admit that for starters, the story we are the most invested in is the one featured at the top of this article: Gary and Maggie. Given everything that they have gone through, the last thing we want is for the show to end with him dying of cancer.

