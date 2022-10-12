Your Honor season 2 trailer: When should we expect it?

We’re thrilled to know at this point that Your Honor season 2 is coming back on Showtime come Friday, December 9. Yet, we don’t think that we can say that our desire for content has been fully satisfied. How could it be? There are so many things that we still want from the Bryan Cranston drama, and that of course includes a full trailer.

So when can we expect that? Is it going to be sooner rather than later? We do tend to think that Showtime is going to be patient when it comes to releasing this, largely because they have that luxury. We’re still almost two months away from the premiere, and we tend to think that they will want to build momentum a little closer to it coming back. We’d be pleasantly surprised if a trailer does come out this month and if it does, it will probably be closer to the end of it.

As for what we are currently expecting in the new season, much of it will have grief at the very center. Cranston’s character of Michael will go through an emotional transformation after what happened at the end of season 1, and it feels clear to us already that he is never going to be the same sort of person he once was. He had such a stable position of power as a judge and now, so much of that is crumbling into pieces.

Expectations are going to be high for season 2 to deliver, mostly because the first season was such a success — also, anything Cranston does is going to be the subject of a LOT of attention. That is just a consequence that comes with being on a show like Breaking Bad beforehand that cements you as one of the best actors out there.

