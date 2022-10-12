Doctor Who spoilers: Jodie Whittaker on leaving, final episode

We know that the final Doctor Who episode featuring Jodie Whittaker is airing on BBC One / BBC America later this month. To be honest, we still have a hard time trying to digest that. This is the final episode featuring Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor and we know that within that comes a lot of emotion. Regenerations are hard. For fans, it is the end of an all-important era. However, it’s even harder for the leads who spend years working long hours, attending conventions, and being the best representation of the franchise possible. Even when they decide to move on from the part, it doesn’t mean that it is easy.

With this very thing in mind, why not hear a little bit from Jodie herself? Speaking in a new interview this week with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (per the Radio Times), here is what the actress had to say:

“Well, you know what, it’s been such an emotional rollercoaster … I finished filming this episode in October last year, so I’ve had a whole year to get my head round leaving, and I’m still not there … I’m still crying about it, I’m still clinging on to the coattail, reluctantly handing over the shoes. I’ve still got a couple of weeks to just, you know, enjoy the moment.

“I think it’s a celebration of it, because you’re so emotional, it was amazing. But it’s only a good thing to end something and be reef with it because it was such a wonderful experience.”

Even if Jodie will no longer be the star of Doctor Who moving forward, she should be aware of the fact that the role never truly leaves you 100%. A lot is based on what you choose to do with it after the fact. She can still engage with fans and go to conventions … and she could even be invited back someday!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you think is going to happen on Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







