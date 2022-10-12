Monarch season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The nominations

Next week, you are going to see Monarch season 1 episode 6 on Fox, and we tend to think that this is going to be all sorts of important for few characters. The title here is “The Night Of…,” and we tend to think that’s a reference to the night of some key nominations.

From the outside looking in, it may seem like caring so much about awards-show nominations is rather silly. However, these are actually pretty meaningful within the country-music world. They can influence sponsorships, record deals, and so much other stuff across the board. We also know that there are potential opportunities within them to launch music videos and other cool stuff, as well.

In the end, this is absolutely going to be a big moment for the Romans — and beyond that, there are a few other important situations that are going to unfold. Be prepared for a few surprises and long-term consequences.

Below, you can also check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky & Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt (guest star DW Moffat). Meanwhile, Luke looks into Jamie’s past and Albie learns of a new family connection on the all-new “The Night Of… ” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Beyond the story, the other thing we really have to hope for here is that some more people actually discover Monarch fairly soon. It’s yet to show any ratings growth since moving to its regular timeslot; while it is hard to read what Fox’s expectations were in advance here, we do think they wanted it to be the country version of Empire and last for many seasons on end.

