Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 spoilers: An ambulance, big twist

As we prepare ourselves for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 on ABC next week, how do we follow one of the weirdest endings ever? Romeo and Kira just felt together, but the music they were playing throughout all of this was terrifying.

Now, let’s get to the promo for what’s coming up next: A major twist that could separate a lot of the men and women. This is something that was hyped up in the preview for what’s coming up next. We know that at some point this season, we’re going to be seeing the men and women split up as the ladies are forced to leave immediately. Why? Some new women are going to show up to test the remaining guys. Who will be faithful to the people they are already with? The contestants may hate this but honestly, we’re not shocked at all that the producers are going down this road.

Let’s face it: At a certain point in every season of this show, things start to get a little bit boring. A lot of people are paired up and from there, you have only a small handful of people to rely on in terms of drama. This could change things a great deal.

Before we even get to this twist, though, the preview for what’s next also showed a dramatic cocktail party, one that features James seemingly blowing his lid and also an ambulance showing up at some point. We’ve seen these medical emergencies in the past be a little bit misleading, so we don’t want to draw any major conclusions based solely on this. We just imagine that things are going to get all sorts of messy moving forward through the end of the season.

