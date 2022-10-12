Chicago Med season 8 episode 5 spoilers: In short supply

Next week on Chicago Med season 8 episode 5, you’ll see a story titled “Yep, This Is the World We Live In.” What lies ahead here?

While the medical drama is largely a procedural with different stories every week, there are a few things that do tend to carry over. In this case, one of the big stories is going to be issues pertaining to the supply chain. This is something that is plaguing Med and the ability for the doctors to do their jobs! It’s also a reflection of what is going on in the real world, as we’ve seen a number of issues involving this across a number of different industries.

Want to know a little more when it comes to insight now? Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 5 synopsis:

10/19/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia. TV-14

Of course, each one of these characters is going to have their own little spotlight, as the format of Chicago Med will operate in the same sort of way it often does. One thing we do still wonder is simply this: Will there be a Halloween element brought into the show? We wonder this mostly because over on Chicago Fire next week, we are going to have a chance to see something like this. Why not keep the tradition rolling across all three shows? (Okay, PD may be too serious a show to really focus on October 31 all that much.)

In the end, let’s just hope that this episode brings at least a few characters to a different place than they were before. From the outside looking in, that is all we ask.

