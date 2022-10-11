Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The problem for Apple TV+

We all know that Ted Lasso season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road, and at this point, there is so much confusion all around it. It’s not clear when it will come back, when the first trailer will launch, or even whether or not this is the final season.

If you’re Apple, then you probably realize at this point that this creates a wide array of problems for you — and not always some that are easy to get around.

The first one is quite simple: How you keep people engaged in the show when it is still such a good period of time away. This is not an altogether easy thing to do, but there are solutions! First and foremost, you have to think about more ways to promote the show even without footage. You also need to get a little lucky here and there. For example, they have the cross-promotion with FIFA and also Bumble, and those two things alone are helping to keep some conversations going.

The other problem is merely finding an approximate time to even bring the show back. We’re sure that they would love to be able to tell viewers when it is coming back, but they may not know at the moment. This creates challenges for their release schedule and also how they promote everything else all across the board. Take right now — Ted Lasso was probably the marquee show for them this fall and now, it’s almost certainly not going to air. We’re looking instead at a winter/spring premiere.

We suppose that another issue could be the cast and crew having to speak out about all the delays while doing press for the season, but we don’t actually think that will be an issue. Once you get episodes back and they are great, that will take care of a lot of problems.

