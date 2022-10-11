The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘To Die For’

After tonight’s big episode, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 4 and beyond!

So where do we start off here? Well, we suppose that the right place to start is by noting that there is going to be a crossover with this show and the flagship Rookie on Sunday. There will be some characters, including Niecy Nash as Simone, who appear there to help take down famed serial killer Rosalind Dyer. From there, the spin-off will have an episode of its own titled “To Die For” that will contain a good bit of danger all its own.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other news as to what lies ahead:

“To Die For” – When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect’s newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly with Laura and her former colleague, Mark Atlas, as they debate the killer’s motive on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The biggest thing to note entering this episode is that we still need to see more of how these characters will function within this world. While we know the larger franchise and its tone, there are still questions about how well this spin-off will work in the long-term. It also still needs to find an audience; it has done a little bit better in the 18-49 demographic than it has in total viewers, so we will see where things go from here.

