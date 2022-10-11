Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 5 video: Jill & Jacob’s strange date

We don’t exactly think that this is going to come as a surprise, but things are going to get weird as we move into Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 5. We’re getting closer to the next Rose Ceremony, and a number of people are going to do their best to gauge the current connections they have on the beach.

So where does that leave Jill and Jacob? Well, let’s just say that the sneak peek below gives you a sense of that. Despite not linking up at first, the two are starting to gravitate towards one another in a particularly weird date. Let’s face it: We get some of these dates every season, and these aren’t always the ones given to the couples who are presumed to have a big-time chance at love. Yet, stranger things have happened, right? Jill probably needs a good laugh after all of the drama with Romeo, and Jacob seems like he’s there to provide that.

Is howling at the moon as a part of some ritual a way to find love? Maybe not, but what we do think this will accomplish is allowing these two to loosen up a little and perhaps let go of some insecurities and inhibitions. It’s a shared experience that the two can bond over and we do think there’s some value in that.

Jill will have to make a decision on Jacob fairly fast, given that the women are in control moving into this rose ceremony. The guys may be more competitive than ever to stay following the exit of Sierra, who departed the show shortly after things fell apart with Michael. We still don’t quite understand what happened there.

