Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/22/26?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there also more that we can say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

As many of you may be aware at this point, the three series were off the air last week, and it makes sense that there would be more questions now. Luckily, this is where we have an answer that should make a lot of people out there happy: These episodes are going to be airing in just a matter of hours! Not only that, but it feels like these are going to lead eventually to the respective finales without a lot of other breaks in the action along the way. (All three shows have already been renewed for more, so you do not have to worry about that.)

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Do you want to get a better sense now of everything that will be coming tonight? Well, take a look at the synopses for all of them below…

Chicago Med season 11 episode 18, “Things Left Unsaid” – 04/22/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A horrific car accident puts a family’s fate in the hands of the Gaffney staff. Ripley questions Lenox and her increasingly reckless behavior. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 18, “Instinct” – 04/22/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While in the field, Violet and Novak are thrust into a dangerous and fast-escalating situation, forcing them to rely on their instincts to protect both themselves and a vulnerable patient. TV-14

Chicago PD season 13 episode 18, “The Wicked River” – 04/22/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A deadly house party leads the Intelligence Unit to uncover a family’s alarming secret. Atwater faces a personal turning point. TV-14

Of course, we tend to think that there will be big character stuff for all three episodes, but we know that in particular, PD tends to give the biggest individual spotlights. The only exception here is what we had not too long ago with Charles on Med.

What are you most eager to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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