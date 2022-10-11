Outlander season 7 spoilers: Graham McTavish, others returning

With the premiere of Outlander season 7 coming at some point down the road, Starz is clearly trying to get us primed for it.

In a new statement today, the network confirmed the return of Graham McTavish, Steven Cree, Nell Hudson, Lotte Verbeek, and many more! Check out more via an official press release…

Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish (“House of the Dragon,” The Hobbit) reprising his role as “Dougal MacKenzie,” Jamie’s uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden; Nell Hudson (“Victoria”) as “Laoghaire Fraser,” Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s mother; Steven Cree (“A Discovery of Witches” Outlaw King) as “Old Ian Murray,” Young Ian’s father and Jamie’s brother-in-law; Andrew Whipp (“Shetland”) as “Brian Fraser,” Jamie’s father; Layla Burns (She Will) as “Joan MacKimmie,” Marsali’s sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter; and Lotte Verbeek (The Fault in Our Stars) as “Geillis Duncan,” Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.

Given that not all of these characters are still alive, we’re insanely curious as to how everyone will turn up. Of course, we do know that flashbacks have been utilized within this world before.

The network was also kind enough to share a few new castings today, as well, including a particularly notable figure in US history in Benedict Arnold! He’s certainly one of the more prominent real-life figures brought into the show:

Several new actors will be joining the cast for season seven, including Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as “Mercy Woodcock,” a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett (“The Last Kingdom”) as “Benedict Arnold,” the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton (“Bridgerton”) as “Rob Cameron,” a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh (“Vikings”) as “Buck MacKenzie,” the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger’s ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in season five, and Kristin Atherton (“Shakespeare & Hathaway”) as “Jenny Murray,” Jamie’s sister and Young Ian’s mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in seasons one through three.

Related – Get some more news right now on Outlander, including the recasting of Jenny

In a statement, Matthew B. Roberts confirms that the show will, in fact, play around with time coming up:

“One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven … In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the ‘Outlander’ family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the first half of this 16-episode season turns up at some point in the late winter or spring.

Who are you the most excited to see on Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss out on moving forward. (Photo: Starz.)

