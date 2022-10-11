Outlander season 7: Kristin Atherton to replace Laura Donnelly

Today Starz announced a great deal of news when it comes to Outlander season 7, and that includes a significant recasting of Jenny Murray

The network has officially confirmed that Shakespeare & Hathaway actress Kristin Atherton is stepping to play the aforementioned role, which was originally planed by Laura Donnelly in the first three seasons. The actress may not have been available to continue this role; she has gone on to have a successful run in the theater, and also was one of the stars of HBO’s The Nevers. (We know that producers have also wanted Donnelly back in the past, but were unable to make it work.)

We know that some out there may be sad that Laura will not be continuing on the show, but it’s our hope that Atherton will be bringing a lot of great stuff to the part, as well. This will certainly allow the producers to do more with this character than they would have otherwise.

The one unfortunate thing is that amidst all of the announcements today (read more about the returning cast here), Starz did not confirm a return date for the new season. While a few cast members were at New York Comic-Con, there was no official premiere date announced at the convention. With that, we’re left to still sit around and speculate on what the future could hold … and we’re still crossing our fingers that we can see the first half of the sixteen-episode season back in the spring. Filming is still taking place in Scotland.

In bringing Jenny back, one of the other things clearly confirmed here is that season 7 will be one of the most epic ones we’ve seen when it comes to scope. Sure, there’s everything going on at Fraser’s Ridge, but for this batch of episodes we are also expanding significantly beyond that.

