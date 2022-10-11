The Winchesters season 1 episode 2: What’s next for CW prequel

Following the big premiere today, we’re sure the pressure will still be on for The Winchesters season 1 episode 2. We’re not sure many other shows out there can have this much pressure! This is what happens when you are telling a story set in the world of Supernatural, one of the most iconic and long-lasting franchises of all time.

We do feel like the first few episodes are going to be essential to getting this show off the ground. After all, the writers have to justify why John and Mary’s story matters so much right now, and also how it can stand out from anything we saw on the flagship show. We’re not even remotely shocked that there’s another show out there in this universe, after there were so many attempts in the past with Supernatural: Bloodlines and then also Wayward Sisters.

For a few more details, check out the full The Winchesters season 1 episode 2 synopsis:

FAMILY MATTERS – John (Drake Rodger) and Millie (Bianca Kajlich) are on different pages about his new interest in hunting and Ada (Demetria McKinney) tries to bridge the gap. Mary (Meg Donnelly) follows a trail from her father that points to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka. Meanwhile, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) has a heart to heart with Mary as Latika (Nida Khurshid) dives into her books to identify the monster. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson & David H. Goodman (#102). Original Airdate 10/18/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There’s another reason why the live ratings are so especially important in this case, and it comes down to The CW changing ownership groups. We know that Mark Pedowitz was a huge champion of Supernatural and supported the show to the best of his ability. Will the new people at Nexstar do the same thing? It will need to prove himself pretty early on.

What do you want to see on The Winchesters season 1 episode 2 when it airs on The CW?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







