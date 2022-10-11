FBI: International season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Yesterday’s Miracle’

If you are excited already to see FBI: International season 2 episode 5 on CBS, have no fear — it will arrive in just seven days! This upcoming episode comes with the title of “Yesterday’s Miracle,” and we have a feeling already that this one is going to be both dangerous on a grand scale and also personal at the same exact time. Both Bucharest and Budapest will be important, and hopefully this episode will stop people from confusing the two.

To get a few more details about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Yesterday’s Miracle” – The Fly Team searches Bucharest for a Romanian surrogate who goes missing shortly before carrying the biological child of an American couple to term. Also, Forrester’s concern about the safety of his neighbors in Budapest intensifies, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that we are hoping for the most out of this episode is for Forrester’s concerns to manifest into an even greater sense of community. One of the challenges for the characters on this show and even us as a viewer is finding a sense of stability. This is really a complication of just how nomadic the story can be sometimes, given that we are watching the Fly Team transition between locales so readily. This is the sort of thing that allows for some consistency in the long-term. We still think FBI: International is one of the more dynamic shows in the franchise, but there is still some work that can be done when it comes to solidifying its heart.

