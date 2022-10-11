The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The impact of Blood Origin

As so many of you are certainly aware at this point, we are on a long journey leading up to The Witcher season 3 premiering on Netflix. We would love to see the show back in the immediate future, but we are well-aware that this isn’t exactly possible. It was announced at Tudum recently that new episodes are slated for the summer; even though production recently wrapped, this is one of those shows that requires a great deal of post-production time to perfect. We just hope that “summer” in this case means June or July as opposed to August. The sooner we get it, the happier we will be.

Now that we’ve spelled this all out, let’s cross over to a discussion bout The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel that is slated to arrive on Christmas Day. We recognize that this show has tremendous value of its own, and that is something that we’ll dive more into eventually. For now, though, what we wonder is if it will be used to get further news out there on the flagship.

Is there a chance that The Witcher season 3 premiere date could be revealed during a post-credit scene or something in that ilk? For the time being, we’d say that there is a 10% chance, give or take, that we get something like this. If the show was only four or five months away from airing after Blood Origin, we’d be more optimistic. It’s just rare to get a premiere date for a TV show that far in advance, though it does happen occasionally for shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or The Boys.

For now, just rest assured that season 3 of the Henry Cavill series will be as dramatic and epic as anything you’ve seen to date. There’s no reason for the producers to start pumping the brakes on the drama now.

