Warrior Nun season 2 premiere date: Where is it at Netflix?

Are we getting closer at all to a Warrior Nun season 2 premiere date at Netflix? At this point, we understand if you are confused about the future.

Let’s put things into perspective here for a moment. The first batch of episodes for the series aired a whopping two-plus years ago, and that’s a long-enough wait to make you wonder what in the world is going on here. Production has been done for a good while and even with editing/special effects, we tend to think that the latest batch of episodes is ready to go.

Also, consider this: The Warrior Nun teaser that came out this summer, which signaled that the show would be back in winter 2022 (watch that below). According to TVLine, it doesn’t seem as though that window has changed, but that means December is really the only month that makes sense. It is possible that we get a Christmas launch here given that this is something that Netflix has done with some other shows in the past like Bridgerton. The only issue with them doing this is that they already have The Witcher: Blood Origin set for this same window, and then there is also Emily in Paris set for a few days before that.

Of course, if a late 2022 launch is the case, why didn’t they announce something at Tudum recently, especially since they did share a little bit of news regarding YOU and some other high-profile series there? It’s a great question but, alas, there is no clear answer at the moment.

There are two different possibilities we are thinking about here with Warrior Nun. One is that the show either launches on December 30 or January 1, a chance to give it at least some distance from the other shows mentioned. Or, there’s a chance it ends up airing a little later than expected. As long as the quality is there we won’t be too upset; yet, why won’t the streamer just give us a better sense of what’s being planned?

